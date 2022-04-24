Shooting happened early Sunday near corner of SE 9th and Ash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was shot in the Buckman neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 1:17 a.m. near the corner of Southeast 9th Avenue and Ash Street. When they arrived, police said they found evidence of a shooting and learned the victim reportedly left the scene.

The Portland Police Bureau said the officers went to Legacy Emanuel Hospital and found out the man had “just been dropped off.” Doctors then confirmed he had died.

The man was not immediately identified and no arrests were reported. Authorities have not released further details on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

Detectives from the PPB’s homicide unit are now investigating.

PPB asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Joe Corona at 503.823.0508 or Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503.823.1040.

This is the weekend’s second confirmed deadly shooting in Southeast Portland. Early Saturday morning, officers on patrol in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood found a man shot who died of his injuries.

He was identified Sunday as 52-year-old Jose Monroy Castaneda, and his death was ruled a homicide.

No arrests have been announced in that shooting.