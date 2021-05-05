Police investigating homicide in Cathedral Park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau launched an investigation into a homicide that took place in the Cathedral Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

At around 10:40 a.m. PPB officers responded to a report of shots fired near N Willamette Boulevard and N Charleston Avenue. Upon their arrival, they found one gunshot victim dead inside an apartment unit. No suspect was at the scene, according to PPB.

The victim’s identification is being withheld until the next of kin is notified. PPB said any additional information will be released at the direction of detectives.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact police immediately.

This is a developing story.