PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon State Police officers are investigating several leads in an effort to identify the suspects believed to be responsible for causing $10,000 to $20,000 worth of damage to the Heceta Head Lighthouse in Florence on June 14.

Oregon State Police issued a press release on June 20 asking for the public’s help to identify multiple people seen on surveillance cameras near the lighthouse on the night it was vandalized. After putting out the call, Cpt. Kyle Kennedy told KOIN 6 News that OSP now has “a path to move forward.”

“At this time, we have obtained several leads and have a path to move forward,” Kennedy said. “During this stage of the investigation, we do not have further information to release.”

One of the four suspects caught on camera was seen carrying a can of spray paint and two were seen breaking a window in an attempt to enter the lighthouse, OSP said. The suspects allegedly fled the scene when a stranger approached them.

OSP received a report of the damage at 11:43 a.m. on June 15. In addition to the broken window, officers found spray paint damage on trail signage and a lighthouse building.