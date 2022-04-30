PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a gunshot was fired that police say was “likely related” to a confrontation between a protest convoy and counter-protesters in Northeast Portland on Friday evening.

According to PPB, officers learned just before 7 p.m. Friday that a shot was fired as a group of people were throwing things off the Northeast Glisan Street overpass over I-205.

Police said they were already monitoring a protest convoy that was driving through Portland and had counter-protesters “confronting” them.

Officers recovered evidence of a shot having been fired, and PPB said it is “likely related.” Police said about 15 people were “yelling at and harassing the officers as they conducted the investigation.”

Authorities did not release information on the circumstances leading up to the shot being fired. The investigation is ongoing, although no injuries or arrests were reported and the extent of the reported confrontations is unclear.

This incident happened at the beginning of what police called an “extremely busy night” between Friday and Saturday. Over the course of two hours in Southeast Portland, four shootings left two dead and multiple injured.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to PPB for clarification on the events.