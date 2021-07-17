Police investigating ‘suspicious’ fires in Northeast Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Salem Police Department has launched an investigation into five early-morning fires set in the northeast part of the city Friday.

Police first received a report of a car fire in the 3200 block of Lancaster Drive NE around 2 a.m. About 20 minutes later, a report of a shopping cart on fire in the 3600 block of Devonshire Avenue NE came in. And, around the same time, a dumpster fire was reported in the 3300 block of Lancaster Drive NE, according to SPD.

More than two hours after the first reported fire, an officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from behind a building in the 1800 block of Lancaster Drive.

The fifth fire was reported just before 5 a.m. at a home in the 2300 block of Fisher Road NE.

Police said the area in which the fires happened were bordered by Market Street, Fisher Road, Silverton Road and Lancaster Drive NE.

SPD detectives are leading the investigation and have asked anyone in the vicinity of the fires or anyone who may have video footage is asked to call police.