PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 31-year-old Keizer man is accused of distributing child pornography, the Keizer Police Department and Marion County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Jeffery Craig Greenway was arrested last Wednesday after detectives with the Keizer Police Department and agents with Homeland Security served a search warrant at an undisclosed Keizer property, according to the district attorney’s office.

Greenway was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility on numerous counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree and recklessly endangering another person, authorities said.

Marion County Deputy District Attorney Brendan Murphy told KOIN 6 News that the child sex abuse charges brought against Greenway would involve the “visual recording” of sexually explicit content involving a minor.

“He was charged with 10 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse, which requires the state to prove that the defendant did ‘unlawfully and knowingly disseminate a visual recording of sexually explicit conduct involving a child,’ per [Oregon State law],” Murphy said.

Greenway was arraigned at the Marion County Court Annex on Dec. 22, where pro tempore Judge Natasha Zimmerman ordered a bail of $100,000. The Marion County Jail confirmed with KOIN 6 that Greenway has posted bail and that he is no longer in custody.

Keizer Police and the Marion County District Attorney’s office said that they are not releasing any additional information about the case at this time.