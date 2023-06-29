A man died of his injuries about two weeks later

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In January, a man died after a fight in Northwest Portland, and police say they have located another person allegedly involved.

A medical examiner determined that 68-year-old Thomas O’Cain died of homicide by blunt force trauma after an assault at an apartment building at 300 NW 19th Avenue on Jan. 9.

O’Cain was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, but he died about two weeks later on Jan. 24.

The name of the man suspected of fighting O’Cain has yet to be released, but police say they located and interviewed him months later. The case has also been forwarded to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office to consider charges.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040. Reference case number 23-7705.

