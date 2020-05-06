Police: Longview man injected toddler with opioid treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Longview Police arrested a man Monday after they said he injected his two-year-old child with a prescription drug used to treat substance addiction.
Johnathon L. Williams initially told responding officers he gave the child an injection because he thought the toddler was showing signs of COVID-19. However, Williams later admitted he injected his son because he believed the child ingested methamphetamine through a pipe inside Williams’ home.
Police returned to Williams’ residence May 4 with a search warrant. The meth pipe, a syringe and other evidence were seized. Williams, 31, was subsequently arrested and booked in the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Endangerment with a Controlled Substance.
Williams’ son was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and treatment. The boy’s condition remains unknown.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.