Police: Longview man injected toddler with opioid treatment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Longview Police arrested a man Monday after they said he injected his two-year-old child with a prescription drug used to treat substance addiction.

Johnathon L. Williams initially told responding officers he gave the child an injection because he thought the toddler was showing signs of COVID-19. However, Williams later admitted he injected his son because he believed the child ingested methamphetamine through a pipe inside Williams’ home.

Police returned to Williams’ residence May 4 with a search warrant. The meth pipe, a syringe and other evidence were seized. Williams, 31, was subsequently arrested and booked in the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Endangerment with a Controlled Substance.

Williams’ son was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and treatment. The boy’s condition remains unknown.