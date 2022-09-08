PPB believes the person dressed in black stabbed a man in Portland on Aug. 30, 2022. (Courtesy: PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland detectives are requesting public assistance with identifying a group of four people that violently attacked and stabbed a man on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Portland Police Bureau says that officers were dispatched to the 5400 Block of NE 57th Ave. around 3:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a stabbing. Officers said they arrived at the scene and found a man bleeding profusely due to multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A blood trail left by the victim helped officers locate the scene of the crime, which allowed them to collect video surveillance that captured the violent incident. The video can be seen here (disclaimer: the video contains violent content.)

After reviewing the evidence, detectives have been searching for the four people who assaulted the victim.

The individual dressed in all black with a black beanie appeared to stab the victim after he fell to the ground. The suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic man.

Another suspect appears to be a white man who is wearing light-colored pants, black shoes and a black sweatshirt with large white lettering on the front.

The third suspect also appears to be a white man who is wearing a black shirt with white lettering on the front, black shoes and black pants with reflective color on the sides.









The Portland Police Bureau released images of each suspect, along with the suspect’s vehicle, pictured with lights on. (Courtesy: PPB)

The fourth suspect appears to be a Black male who is wearing a blue hoodie, dark-colored shorts and light-colored shoes.

Anyone who has information about the assault or believes they can identify any suspects or their vehicle should contact Detective Matthew Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference Case #22-233400.