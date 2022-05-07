PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a suspected shooter Friday in Northeast Portland after one person was shot and seriously injured in the Eliot neighborhood.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News a person was shot just before 10 a.m. near the corner of NE Victoria Avenue and NE Hancock Street, several blocks from the Moda Center.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, police said. No arrests or other injuries were reported.

Few details were immediately available, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are unclear.

This is a developing story.