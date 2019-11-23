Police looking for suspect in Gresham shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No one has been arrested for a Friday night shooting in Gresham that left one man injured.

Around 11 p.m. police received reports of gunfire near a 7-Eleven at the corner of SE 164th Avenue and SE Stark Street in the Rockwood area. However, there was no one at the scene when they arrived.

A short time later, Portland Police found a man roughly 40 blocks away who had a gunshot wound in his leg. The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two incidents are related and said it was unlikely that the shooting was random.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time, said Gresham Police. A suspect has not been identified. Gresham Detectives are now leading the investigation.