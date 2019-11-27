Police: Man, 22, caught having sex with teen in Sandy

Michael Luna was booked into Clackamas County Jail on charges of rape and sodomy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —A 22-year-old man allegedly caught having sex with a 14-year-old girl in a car was arrested Friday in Sandy.

Police said they found the pair naked inside the car on Creekside Loop near Tupper Road just after midnight.

The teen told officers she met the man on Snapchat and told him she was 14. She said they had been in a sexual relationship for the past 2 months, according to police.

The man, identified as Michael Luna of Vancouver, was booked into the Clackamas County Jail on 7 counts of 3rd-degree rape and sodomy.

Police said the investigation is open and Luna may face additional charges.