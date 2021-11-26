Police: Man arrested after machete attack at Oregon Coast RV park

Kelly Tolle, 61, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon Thursday after someone reported he had attacked him with a machete. (Coos County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 61-year-old man was arrested after allegedly attacking another man with a machete Thursday night at an RV park on the Oregon Coast, police said.

Deputies said they responded to a report someone had been cut with a machete around 7:12 p.m. at the Seaport RV park in Coos Bay.

When they arrived, the victim told deputies Kelly Tolle, 61, tried to stab him, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. Shortly thereafter, deputies said they found and arrested Tolle in the RV park.

The unnamed victim was taken to Bay Area Hospital, and Tolle was booked into the Coos County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police did not immediately release any further details about the circumstances leading up to the alleged attack.