PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Portland man was arrested Wednesday after reportedly stealing a Lake Oswego resident’s car and other belongings, Lake Oswego Police Department announced.

Authorities identified the man as 47-year-old Charles Flonzel Thomas of Portland who faces several charges including second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle, aggravated theft and unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle.

Shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday, a Lake Oswego resident called police to report their 2019 Range Rover was stolen overnight from their garage, authorities said. The caller said the car’s tracking system showed the car was in Fairview.

The victim said the man also entered their other car, parked along the street in front of their home, to use the garage door opener where the Range Rover was parked. The victim’s purse and jewelry were also reportedly stolen.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office assisted the case and found the car in Troutdale near the E. Historic Columbia River Highway with Thomas and a woman inside, officials said. Authorities arrested the woman, however, police said Thomas fled from police and tried to swim across the Sandy River.

According to Lake Oswego police, Thomas became tired and struggled to stay afloat, but was able to stand in shallow sections of the water while deputies tried to negotiate with him.

Officers eventually got into the water and brought Thomas to shore where they arrested him. Medical personnel were called as police believed he may have swallowed some water. Lake Oswego police said no injuries were reported.