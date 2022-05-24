PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police arrested a man Tuesday morning for allegedly firing multiple shots and attempting to elude police in a stolen vehicle.

Officers reportedly heard gunshots at the North Precinct building around 2 a.m. which is when 911 calls began to roll to report the shooting that took place on NE Killingsworth St. between NE 15th and NE 17th St.

According to police, officers witnessed a man jump into a car and drive off at a high speed. The man refused to pull over when officers attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle eventually halted when officers were able to use a spike strip to puncture the car’s tires.

The suspect, 28-year-old Richard David Simms, was captured moments later after trying to escape on foot.

Police say that they found a .45 pistol along Simms’ path of travel and that he had three .45 casings and three live .45 rounds in his pocket. Officers also determined that the car he was using had been stolen in an armed carjacking on April 22.

A total of 60 bullet casings were found at the scene of the shooting. Although several buildings were struck by gunfire, no one was injured in the incident.

Simms was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is being charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempting to elude by vehicle and attempting to elude on foot.