PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A traffic stop wound up turning into a standoff involving Portland police on Monday night, according to authorities.

According to officials, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle without plates in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street.

Instead of pulling over, the man driving the car fled from law enforcement and was tracked by the Portland Police Air Support Unit before being spiked by officers near the Glisan Street onramp to Interstate 205, authorities say.

The suspect exited the car and fled on foot, entering a home, which is where police believe he is barricaded inside. The residents of the house were safely evacuated and police say the home is surrounded,

Officers from Special Emergency Reaction Team and negotiators from the Crisis Negotiation Team are at the scene.

Police say Northeast 122nd Avenue is closed between Northeast Russell Street and Northeast Fremont Street.

A KOIN 6 News crew is at the scene.