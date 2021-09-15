Police: Man caught on camera stealing from Rhododendron cabin

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for a man caught on surveillance video driving away from an Aug. 26 Rhododendron burglary in a Chevrolet Silverado, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at a cabin on East Road 12 in Rhododendron, CCSO said.

Surveillance video showed a man with a long tan coat looking in the cabin’s windows and leaving the scene with a stolen set of tools. He also stole cameras that recorded the crime, police said.







Photos courtesy of Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

A Chevrolet Silverado was seen nearby with a truckbed full of items, and police believe its driver to be the same man from the cabin surveillance video.

The truck has a dent in the driver’s side and a bumper on the tailgate. The suspect was described as a middle-aged white male wearing: a grey “baseball-style” short-sleeved shirt with dark sleeves, dark jeans, work boots, a dark-colored baseball cap, a dark-colored mask and grey work gloves with a red strap at the wrist.

CCSO deputies asked anyone with information to contact them at 503.723.4949 or leave a tip online. Reference Case No. 21-018315.