SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem police arrested a man on Sunday who is believed to be connected to two separate shootings.

Police say that 25-year-old Kenneth Wayne Felton is suspected of being the assailant in two shootings in Dec. 2021. He is currently lodged at Marion County Jail and is charged with second-degree attempted murder, plus other charges.

Investigative leads developed by the Violent Crimes Unit pointed to Felton being the suspect in a shooting that took place at a NE Salem apartment complex on Dec. 27, 2021. Police say the victim was assaulted and then shot trying to get to safety.

Just three days later, Felton allegedly shot someone in a parking lot near the intersection of Pine and Broadway St. According to police, two men approached the victim, who was standing outside his vehicle, asking for a ride. When the man refused, he was shot.

The victim in each case survived their injuries.