Police: Man cuts stranger’s face with box knife

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who police say stabbed a stranger with a box cutter has been arrested

Hillsboro police said the 37-year-old victim went to the hospital on Sunday, June 16, with serious face and neck injuries. He said he’d been cut with a box knife by a stranger while walking on SE 2nd Avenue between SE Baseline and SE Washington.

Police searched the area and found the suspect around 9:50 p.m. After a short foot chase, 26-year-old Enrique Zacarias Diaz was arrested.

He faces charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.