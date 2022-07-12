PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eugene police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly left the scene of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist.

Joshua Kane Mellow, 37, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, as well as felony DUII, reckless driving, felony hit-and-run and driving while suspended.

According to police, the victim is a 19-year-old man, whose name is being withheld to allow notification for the family.

Around 10:50 p.m. Monday night, police say that an Oregon State trooper reponded to the crash in the area of Royal Ave. and Green Hill Rd., where Mellow had reportedly left the scene.

According to police, Mellow’s truck was found at his house. Mellow was found nearby on foot shortly after midnight and was taken to Lane County Jail.