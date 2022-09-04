PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot inside a home Sunday morning and police say they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Portland Police say they responded to a shooting near SE Woodstock Blvd. and SE 90th ave at around 5:42 a.m.

When they arrive, officers say they discovered a dead man inside the home.

Investigators are currently at the scene.

During the investigation, SE Woodstock Blvd. between SE 89th Avenue and SE Foster Street is closed.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Stephen Grandy at stephen.gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov and to reference case number 22-238313.