A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death in NE Portland on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A homicide investigation was launched Monday after authorities say a man was found stabbed multiple times in Portland’s Irvington neighborhood.

The Portland Police Bureau said they were called to the area of NE 18th Avenue and NE Tillamook Street at around 7 a.m. Monday. Once there, police said they discovered the man lying in a driveway, deceased.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed to death in NE Portland on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 (KOIN).

No suspect information was immediately released.

Homicide detectives are reportedly on scene. The investigation will close NE 18th Avenue from Brazee to Tillamook and Tillamook Street from 16th and 20th.

The investigation is ongoing.