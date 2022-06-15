PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 29-year-old man was indicted on 18 felony sex crime charges after allegedly abusing a child over the course of several years.

Sherwood police say that the victim recently disclosed the abuse to the department, which caused detectives to launch an investigation.

After the investigation was completed, a Washington County Jury indicted Francisco Buenrostro-Barajas on nine counts of first-degree sodomy, six counts of first-degree sex abuse and three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration.

Buenrostro-Barajas is currently being held at the Washington County Jail. His bail was set at $3.75 million.

Sherwood encourages the community to speak with a counselor, a family member, a trusted friend and the police if you or someone you know is experiencing abuse.

The investigation is still ongoing.