The man reportedly suffered a non-life threatening injury to his shoulder and was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot and injured in Washington County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Hillsboro police.

Officials say they responded to the area of Northeast 106th Ave between Evergreen Parkway and Cornell Road at 3:30 p.m. on reports of gunshots. Officers reportedly detained three male suspects at the scene and later discovered a fourth suspect, who they took into custody.

The victim in the shooting reportedly suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder and was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital.

The case is still under investigation. Police say that they have not yet been able to determine any motive or other factors of the crime.

Northeast 106th Ave will be closed between Evergreen Pkwy and Cornell Rd until approximately 8:30 p.m. as crews investigate and clear the scene.