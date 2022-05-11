LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (KOIN) — A hit and run driver was arrested in Lincoln City after injuring a man and damaging property, Lincoln City Police said.

According to LCP, 47-year-old Lincoln City resident Darren Guffey was arrested on multiple charges after causing a motor vehicle crash and fleeing the scene. On Monday, shortly after 5 p.m., police say officers were dispatched to a reported vehicle and pedestrian crash in the area of Southwest 51st and Southwest Ebb.

Several witnesses called 911 reporting that a black Ford Mustang had struck a pedestrian and fled the location without stopping, said a press release by Lincoln City Police. The black Mustang was last seen driving south on Highway 101.

Police say arriving officers found an injured man, 52-year-old Patrick Brennan of Woodland, Wash., at the scene being helped by citizens. According to LCP, emergency medical services arrived and began treatment of Brennan’s injuries.

Lincoln City Police said Brennan was taken to the hospital for further medical treatment of his injuries and was later released.

During the investigation, officers learned that the incident began at the intersection of Southwest 50th and Highway 101. Brennan was a passenger in a Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that was waiting to turn right onto Highway 101.

While waiting to make the turn, police say, a black Ford Mustang backed out of a Snug Harbor parking spot and hit the Chevrolet Silverado.

That’s when Brennan and his son got out of the pick-up to contact the driver of the Mustang. As they did, the Mustang began to flee from the scene and Brennan jumped onto the back of the Mustang to prevent it from leaving, according to the press release.

Police say the Mustang sped away westbound on Southwest 50th at a high rate of speed with Brennan still on the back of the car.

As the Mustang made a sharp left turn onto Southwest Ebb, the back of the Mustang began sliding from side to side, also known as “fish-tailing,” causing Brennan to be thrown off the back of the car into the street, according to Lincoln City Police. The Mustang then fled eastbound onto Southwest 51st where it lost control, and struck a light pole as well as several plant boxes located on the sidewalk.

Witnesses reported the Mustang then looped around the center divider on Southwest 51st Street and started to speed back towards where Brennan was lying in the street before several people intervened, said LCP. The Mustang turned back eastbound on Southwest 51st Street and sped away while witnesses called 911.

Police say a license plate belonging to the Ford Mustang was found where the planter boxes were struck.

Officers began searching for the Mustang and its driver, later identified as Guffey. Officers say they located the unoccupied Mustang parked in the Siletz’s Bay Park parking lot a short distance away. As officers continued searching for Guffey, they received tips from witnesses as to his whereabouts, leading to Guffey’s arrest.

Guffey was charged with DUII, misdemeanor and felonly fail to perform duties of a driver, assault, reckless driving, reckless endangering and criminal mischief.

In a press release, the department thanked the alert citizens who helped the victim and who assisted police in locating the involved driver.

“This is another great example of how vigilant citizens work in partnership with police, enabling us to quickly respond to, and reduce criminal activity in our community,” added the announcement.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact Lincoln City Police Officer Hayden Tolzman at 541-994-3636.