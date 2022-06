No vehicle information is available at this time

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — An Idaho man was killed while changing a flat tire on I-205 early Thursday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Jerry Bolland was reportedly changing a tire on the right shoulder of the highway near milepost 35 around 12:30 a.m. An oncoming vehicle then struck the 42-year-old — who died as a result.

Authorities say the driver did not stop. No vehicle information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.