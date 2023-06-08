Police say they received a call that a man had struck a woman and showed a gun

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Wednesday night after menacing two women at a Salem park, police said.

Arthur Hill, 37, was charged with menacing, harassment, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a gun. He was lodged in the Marion County Jail.

Just before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Riverfront Park after receiving a call that a man struck a woman and showed a gun, according to police.

Authorities determined that Hill was in an altercation with two women that he knew and when someone tried to intervene, Hill pointed a gun at them.

Hill was attempting to drive away from the park when officers arrived at the scene, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

