Police: Man ‘randomly’ fires handgun on Oregon City Promenade

Timothy Steven Miller was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm (Oregon City Police Department)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Sunday after police said he fired shots into the Blue Heron paper mill while on the Oregon City Promenade.

Police were dispatched to the area of 300 Promenade Street just after 1 p.m. on reports of gunfire. Oregon City Police officers quickly found the gunman who was later identified as Timothy Steven Miller.

During a subsequent investigation, OCPD determined Miller, 35, “randomly fired” one round from a 9mm handgun. He was arrested and charged with Unlawful use of a Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm before being taken to Clackamas County Jail, police said.

No injuries were reported from the shooting.

One other man was seen with Miller during the shooting, however, OCPD did not immediately provide details on his relation to the incident.