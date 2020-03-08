Police: Man robs Voodoo Doughnut with hatchet, arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested a man they said robbed a Portland doughnut shop with a hatchet.
Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of SW 3rd Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of a disturbance involving an axe. While en route, officers were told the suspect left the shop on foot.
The suspect, Christopher L. James, was found a block away from the shop eating a doughnut and holding one of Voodoo Doughnut’s pink boxes. A short chase ensued but James, 40, was eventually caught by officers.
Police recovered the hatchet from the shop and booked James into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
James faces a first-degree robbery charge.
No injuries were reported.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.