Police: Man robs Voodoo Doughnut with hatchet, arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested a man they said robbed a Portland doughnut shop with a hatchet.

Officers were dispatched to the 0 block of SW 3rd Avenue just before 4 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of a disturbance involving an axe. While en route, officers were told the suspect left the shop on foot.

The suspect, Christopher L. James, was found a block away from the shop eating a doughnut and holding one of Voodoo Doughnut’s pink boxes. A short chase ensued but James, 40, was eventually caught by officers.

Police recovered the hatchet from the shop and booked James into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

James faces a first-degree robbery charge.

No injuries were reported.