Police: Man robs Woodburn restaurant during outage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Silverton area man was arrested Monday for his alleged role in a robbery of a Woodburn restaurant while its power was down last week.

The Woodburn Police Department said Carl Martushev burglarized the Casa Mexican Grill on N Front Street on February 17.

“The burglary occurred while the business was without power during the recent ice storm,” police said Tuesday. “Officers and investigators developed evidence, which connected Martushev to the burglary.”

WPD officers served a property search warrant Monday at a home in unincorporated Silverton, where they found evidence related to the burglary. Martushev, 30, was subsequently detained and arrested for Aggravated Theft I, Burglary II, and Criminal Mischief I.

Anyone who may have information about the burglary is urged to call WPD at 503-982-2345.