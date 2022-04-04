PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man is facing numerous charges after running from police in a suspected stolen vehicle and stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a Target, authorities said.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, 41-year-old Patrick Justin Leever was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated theft, attempt to elude on foot and interfering with a “peace officer.”

A spokesperson for PPB said officers pulled behind a vehicle with no license plates on Sunday afternoon on the intersection of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Northeast Milton Street, which they expected the vehicle was stolen. Police say the driver got out and ran.

After a short foot chase, said PPB, officers were able to safely take Leever into custody.

Police added that loss prevention at a local Target put out information that Leever had stolen about $70,000 in merchandise over the course of several thefts from their store.

It’s unclear if Leever has an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing.