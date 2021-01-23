Police: Man seriously injured after shooting in St. Johns

A man was seriously injured after an apparent shooting in Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood Saturday night, police said. January 23, 2021 (PPB).

Police investigation still underway with no suspect information so far

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Bureau said a man has been seriously injured after a shooting in St. Johns Saturday night.

Authorities said at 8:09 p.m. Saturday, North Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at the 8900 block of North Lombard Street. They located evidence of gunfire when they arrived. Officers also learned that a patient was traveling to a hospital by private vehicle.

Police met the adult male patient at the hospital where he is currently being treated for serious wounds. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time.

North Lombard Street was closed at North Chicago Ave. during the investigation.

Assault detectives are investigating, police said. If anyone has more information about the shooting, you can email PPB or call 503 823 0400 and reference case number 21-21350.

Crime stoppers of Oregon also offers cash rewards for tips that lead to an arrest in a felony crime. Up to $2,500 can be rewarded and tips can be submitted anonymously.