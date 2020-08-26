Police: Man shot several times in SE Portland neighborhood

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was shot several times Tuesday afternoon in Southeast Portland and police say the suspected shooter was found in a car near the crime scene.

Just before 3 p.m., Portland police were called to the shooting near SE Flavel Drive and Lexington Street. Officers found an adult male victim with several gunshot wounds, according to the Portland Police Bureau. An ambulance took the man to the hospital. Police aren’t sure of his condition as of Tuesday evening.

Officers found and arrested the suspected shooter in a vehicle nearby, police said, adding that a handgun was also recovered. They have not yet identified the suspect or stated a possible motive, but ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.