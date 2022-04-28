SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed multiple times while driving in Polk County by a female passenger early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say that the 56-year-old man was stabbed while driving in a rural area before driving to a friend’s house. The friend took the victim to West Valley Hospital.

Upon arriving on scene, officers learned that the victim was transported to Salem Hospital. Medical staff said that the man suffered severe injuries to his arm and shoulder.

Officers identified Adele Uber as the alleged attacker later in the day. Uber was arrested and booked in the Polk County Jail on multiple assault charges and unlawful use of a weapon. All charges are related to domestic violence.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released. If you are able to provide any additional information regarding this case, please contact Detective Shorter at 503-623-9251.