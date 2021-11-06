Police: Man with knives arrested after church break-in attempt

Brandon Hamlin, 24, was arrested on charges of interfering with a police officer and escape in the third degree. (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man armed with knives was arrested Friday morning after police said he tried to break into a church and “refused to comply” with officers.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to a report of a suspicious person around 10:44 a.m. Friday morning near the corner of Southeast 148th Avenue and Woodward Street.

When they arrived, police said they found a man with knives who looked like he was trying to break into a church. Police said he “refused to comply” with officers trying to arrest him, instead walking away and threatening them if they approached.

PPB said the officers waited for backup and then tackled him. He received a “small scrape” during the struggle, police said.

Brandon Hamlin, 24, was arrested on charges of interfering with a police officer and escape in the third degree.