Police: McMinnville tow truck driver sold meth while on job

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The McMinnville Police Department arrested a tow truck driver accused of selling methamphetamine while on the job.

Richard Howlett Sr. of McMinnville sold meth to an undercover informant on three separate occasions while he was either “operating the tow truck or at his place of employment,” according to police. MPD added that the total quantity of drugs purchased from the three transactions was more than two announces.

A subsequent search of the tow truck operated by Howlett–and his place of employment– yielded another eight ounces of meth and more than $1,500 in cash.

Drugs seized in the arrest of Richard Howlett Sr. (McMinnville Police Department)

MPD said the owners of the tow company were cooperative during the investigation.

Howlett, 53, has been charged with three felony counts of Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and three felony counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance Commercial Drug Offense. He remains lodged at the Yamhill County Jail.

Additional charges are pending. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity involving Howlett is urged to contact Sgt. Cully Desmond at the McMinnville Police Department at 503-434-7307.