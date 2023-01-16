PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old man is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespassing after authorities say he broke into a Southeast Portland business early Sunday morning.

Portland police were called to the business on Southeast Foster Street and Southeast 102nd Avenue around 5:30 a.m. after an employee reported seeing someone inside.

When officers arrested the suspect, identified as Tyler Chase, they found what presumptively tested positive for methamphetamine and M30 pills.

Chase was booked into Multnomah County Jail on a slew of charges, including multiple outstanding warrants.