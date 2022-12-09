PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Moscow Police Chief James Fry announced that an alcohol-related offense is not related to the deadly stabbing of four University of Idaho students despite happening around a similar time of the murders.

In a video published on YouTube Thursday, Chief Fry said there had been “extensive media interest” in the incident that happened on Taylor Avenue and Band Field just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 13. Police said the body camera footage captured during the alcohol-related call was reviewed and determined to be unrelated.

Law enforcement has not identified a suspect and is still looking for leads on a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was allegedly seen near the students’ home. Those inside the Elantra are believed to have “critical information” on the case.

Due to an overwhelming number of calls regarding the described vehicle, calls to the Tip Line will be re-directed to the FBI call center which reportedly has more resources to manage the influx of calls. During the call process, officials ask callers to be patient as there are prompts they will need to follow.

Investigators are still asking anyone who drives or knows someone that drives a vehicle matching that description to contact the tip line, which can be found via the link above.