Police: Multiple victims in Hillsboro shooting

Crime

Gunfire reported by Hillsboro Airport

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic hillsboro police 11202018_1542765996647.jpg.jpg

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were shot near the Hillsboro Airport Friday, according to police.

Shots were reported around 9:30 p.m. near the 1800 block of NE Barberry Drive. Responding officers found multiple victims but did not provide a condition for any of them.

“At this time, we have no indication of a threat or harm to the public,” police said in a release issued early Saturday.

The investigation remains open and will be fronted by the Washington County Major Crimes Team.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss