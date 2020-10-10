Police: Multiple victims in Hillsboro shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were shot near the Hillsboro Airport Friday, according to police.
Shots were reported around 9:30 p.m. near the 1800 block of NE Barberry Drive. Responding officers found multiple victims but did not provide a condition for any of them.
“At this time, we have no indication of a threat or harm to the public,” police said in a release issued early Saturday.
The investigation remains open and will be fronted by the Washington County Major Crimes Team.
