Police nab suspect weeks after SW Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested a suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting on March 7 in Southwest Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said Wednesday that detectives arrested Noah C. Smith after receiving a tip. Smith was being sought due to his alleged role in a shooting at SW Barbur Boulevard and SW Capital Highway, police said. He was believed to be armed and dangerous.

Smith was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree assault, 1st-degree robbery, unlawful use of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.