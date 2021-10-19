Police nab suspected Vancouver bank robber, pellet gun

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A man was arrested shortly after robbing a bank Monday afternoon in Vancouver, police said.

The suspect robbed the Columbia Credit Union on NE 62nd Avenue after handing a teller a note in which he threatened to shoot her if she didn’t do what he asked, the Vancouver Police Department said.

The teller reportedly handed him an undisclosed amount of money and he fled. No one was hurt.

Officers responded to the bank shortly after 2 p.m. and quickly gathered information about the suspect, probable cause and the direction he traveled, police said.

The suspect was tracked to an apartment where police said he surrendered peacefully. Inside the apartment, officers reportedly found a pellet/air gun that looked like a black Sig Sauer P365, as well as other evidence.

Derek A. Troxler was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of 1st-degree robbery, felony harassment and 3rd-degree theft.