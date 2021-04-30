Police nab wanted felon, find modified gun in stolen car

LEFT: A booking photo of Marquise Brazile; RIGHT: An illegally-modified handgun on the driver’s seat of a stolen car, April 30, 2021. (MCSO/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man wanted in connection to a March shooting in Portland’s Portsmouth neighborhood was arrested Thursday evening with an illegally modified handgun and a stolen vehicle, police said.

Marquise Brazile was behind the wheel of the stolen car when law enforcement — including members of the Portland Police Bureau’s Air Support Unit — detained him near North Hunt Street and North Dana Avenue.

An investigator processes evidence inside a stolen car after police arrested alleged driver Marquise Brazile, April 29, 2021. (PPB)

Brazile, who is 20, was sitting on a loaded .45 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, according to police. The pistol was modified with a device that allows a semi-automatic gun to fire as a fully automatic weapon. Police said the one in Brazile’s possession was missing parts and was inoperable.

Brazile was wanted for several outstanding warrants, including one related to a shooting on March 4 in the 4600 block of North Houghton Street in which one man was seriously hurt and another person was shot at but uninjured.

Police booked Brazile into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and felon in possession of a firearm.

Brazile has been convicted in the past of assaulting a public safety officer, burglary, assault and robbery. In 2019, Brazile and another teen were arrested and charged in an incident where a bullet was fired into a car in Northeast Portland.