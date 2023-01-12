A Newport police patrol car, as seen on their website, October 19, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Newport man was arrested Friday after police said he attempted to steal items from a store and threatened an employee with a knife.

A Newport retail employee said that a man, later identified as Brett Edward Walker, 35, had previously attempted to steal items and returned once again.

When the employee confronted Walker, they said he became agitated, threw items and threatened them with a knife he had concealed inside his jacket.

Walker eventually left the store with stolen items and walked north on Highway 101.

Newport police said they found Walker outside a store on Highway 101, where he refused to obey commands from officers and tried to leave the scene.

Officers then said that Walker refused to be handcuffed instead saying that they would have to shoot him.

Officers continued attempting to detain Walker and said at one point he attempted to quickly reach for his concealed knife, but an officer approached him with his gun drawn and Walker let go of the knife and was successfully detained.

Walker faces charges of second-degree robbery, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespass.