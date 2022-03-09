The officer knew the suspect by sight after traffic stop

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Newport man was arrested after allegedly slamming into an officer’s patrol car Monday morning and assaulting the officer in the process.

According to the Newport Police Department, 34-year-old Juan Hall was charged with assaulting a public safety officer, failing to perform the duties of a driver and attempting to elude a police officer. Other charges include resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a law enforcement animal.

On March 7, shortly before 11 a.m., police say an officer conducted a traffic stop on S.E. Bay Blvd., near S.E. Pine St. on a vehicle operated by Hall. The officer knew Hall by sight along with knowing he had a valid state parole warrant for his arrest.

“Upon being stopped, Hall exited his vehicle,” said the Newport Police Department. “The Officer contacted Hall outside of his vehicle and advised him of the warrant. Hall argued the warrant and refused to comply with the officer’s orders.”

NPD said Hall continued to argue and not comply with the officer. He then abruptly entered his vehicle and shut the door.

Once Hall put his vehicle in gear, police say the officer attempted to stop him by breaking the driver’s window.

“Hall reversed his vehicle and slammed into the officer’s patrol car, which was occupied by Newport’s Narcotic Canine,” said police. “The officer radioed for assistance and went back to his car to avoid being struck by Hall’s vehicle. Hall rammed the officer’s car again, causing the police vehicle to hit the officer.”

Hall then rammed another parked car, according to NPD.

The suspect then got out of his car and ran towards the boardwalk on S.W. Bay Blvd., jumped the railing and then landed in the Bay, said the announcement.

“Hall swam towards Port Dock 5, where he was taken into custody without further incident by members of the Newport Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office,” added police.

Hall’s other charges include menacing, outstanding warrant and reckless endangering and driving.

His bail is listed at $415,000.