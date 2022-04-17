Police: North Portland demonstrators smashed windows, committed arson

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Police Bureau says a group of demonstrators committed arson in a dumpster at the bureau’s North Precinct and damaged several businesses Saturday night.

According to police, the group gathered in Peninsula Park at around 8 p.m. Saturday. About an hour later, the group began walking through the neighborhood.

Police said some people in the group vandalized the Starbucks coffee shop on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Northeast Ainsworth Street. They broke windows and launched explosive devices at the building, police said.

They said two banks on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, near Northeast Jarrett Street, were also vandalized. One was defaced with graffiti and another had its windows broken.

The demonstrators also damaged bus shelters and several street signs, police said.

The group marched to the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct where some people lit a fire in a dumpster, committing arson, police said. Officers were unable to put out the flames with fire extinguishers and Portland Fire and Rescue was called in to assist.

Photo shows broken windows a Starbucks on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Northeast Ainsworth Street.

Police officers did not arrest anyone. The bureau said the investigation is continuing and they ask anyone with information about the crimes to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-101241.