PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by a Portland police officer after he fired a shot himself in the Centennial neighborhood Sunday, according to officials.

The Portland Police Bureau said the shooting happened just after midnight near SE 148th Avenue and Clinton Street when officers were responding to a report of a man and woman physically fighting.

As officers tried to arrest the man, police said he fired a shot prompting an officer to return fire. The suspect died at the scene, according to officials.

Chief Chuck Lovell responded to the scene and said, “I’m glad our officers are okay, and this highlights how dangerous this job can be.”

“My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all who were impacted by last night’s officer-involved shooting,” tweeted Mayor Ted Wheeler. “This incident is being thoroughly investigated under the leadership of the DA’s office. I look forward to hearing their findings.”

PPB said it is conducting an internal review of the shooting before the case goes to the Police Review Board, a group of community members, law enforcement personnel and representatives of the Independent Police Review Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-197823.