Police: Pair caught with drugs, stolen IDs, credit cards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Part of the Portland Police Bureau’s recent initiative to step up patrols in Old Town and Pearl District netted two suspected drug dealers and identity thieves Saturday.

According to a police report, Ryan Paul Lavers and Michael Scott Crist were approached by officers after a call came in of two men in a car using drugs inside a vehicle at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest Nicolai Street. Lavers, 34, who was in the driver’s seat, initially provided false information regarding his identity, according to officers. Crist, seated beside Lavers, reportedly was in possession of illegal drugs, several stolen IDs, fraudulently created credit cards, debit cards, and multiple victims’ sensitive personal and financial information.

The two were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center following the investigation.

Lavers was charged with Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Heroin), Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Xanax), Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine), and Furnishing False Information to a Peace Officer.

Crist was charged with Possession of Heroin, Identity Theft, and three counts of Aggravated Identity Theft.