PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say one person was shot on Wednesday night near Roosevelt High School.

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News a 911 call reported a person had been shot around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of North Burr Avenue and N Smith Street.

When police arrived, they said they found the victim and sent them to the hospital in an ambulance. The victim’s injuries were not believed life-threatening.

Police taped off an area on the back side of the high school, near N Ida and Burr Avenue. A KOIN 6 News crew on scene spotted one evidence marker next a Portland Public Schools van.

No arrests were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

KOIN 6 News will update this article as more information becomes available.