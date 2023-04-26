Tigard police said they seized several items following the arrest (Tigard Police)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man was arrested after authorities said he was caught prying into storage units and stealing property.

On April 14, Tigard police responded to a caller who said he saw a man on video cameras prying open storage units and an apartment building on SW 72nd Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the man, who officials said attempted to run away, making it over a fence before he was caught and arrested.

According to Tigard police, the man, Brandon O’Neill, 33, had loaded stolen property including video games, power tools, rare coins, trading cards, clothes and perfume into a stolen car.

In the car, authorities said they also found a gun, 17 grams of methamphetamines, and two grams of ecstasy.

O’Neill was booked and faces charges including first-degree burglary, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, identity theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglar tools, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument and third-degree theft.

Anyone who believes they had property stolen in association with this incident is asked to contact police at 503-629-0111 and reference case number 23-0007058.