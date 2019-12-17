Police pursuit leads to arrest of 4 wanted teens in Seaside

The suspects are connected to an alleged robbery and stabbing in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four juveniles were arrested after a short car chase and crash in Seaside — and authorities said they’re wanted for several felonies already.

Clatsop County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Seaside Police, Cannon Beach Police and Gearhart Police arrested the teens after a short pursuit that ended with a crash on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

A few hours prior to the car chase, police responded to a robbery in NE Vancouver. They found a 66-year-old man with serious injuries — including stab wounds to his neck. He told authorities his granddaughter and two men entered his home, assaulted him and proceeded to steal his phone, wallet and car. The suspects are believed to be the same teens arrested in Seaside.

The 66-year old was sent to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. One of the minors was treated for minor injuries before being released back to authorities.

Due to their ages, the identities of the suspects will not be released. The investigation remains ongoing.

